FIR registered against Karnataka principal for restraining students over Vande Mataram chants

Bidar, (Karnataka) Aug 20 (IANS): The police on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the principal of a college in Karnataka after students alleged that he restrained them and stopped them from chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” following an Independence Day programme.
The incident sparked protests by several Hindu organisations, which demanded action against the principal.
As per the complaint, Chitaguppa-based Shaheen PU College Principal Abdul Hakeem allegedly stopped the students from raising the slogans saying that they were linked to a particular religion.
The police registered an FIR based on the complaint by Hiroba Gouli, a resident of Talab Galli in Chitaguppa. Gouli said his son is a second-year Pre-University Course (PUC) student at Shaheen College.
According to the complaint, the college celebrated Independence Day with the hoisting of the national flag and cultural programmes. After the event, Gouli’s son and other students reportedly raised “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” slogans while leaving the college premises around 10 am.
The complaint alleged that Principal Hakeem stopped the students and warned them against raising the slogans, saying they were associated with a particular religion and should not be raised again on the college premises.
Gouli further alleged that one student was taken to a room and kept there for nearly an hour, during which he was subjected to mental harassment.
The complainant accused the principal of discriminating between Hindu and Muslim students and creating hostility between the two communities. He sought action against Hakeem, alleging that such conduct could foster communal divisions among students.
Based on the complaint, Chitaguppa police registered an FIR against Hakeem under Sections 126(2), 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections relate to wrongful restraint, intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of public peace, and promoting enmity or hatred between different communities or groups.
The allegations have triggered protests by Hindu organisations, which have demanded action against those responsible.
The police launched an investigation and are examining the allegations and circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are also expected to record statements of students and staff and examine available evidence as part of the probe.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.