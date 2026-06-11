FIR lodged in Ballia over fake news about UP police recruitment exam on social media

Ballia: A case has been registered against a man and unidentified Instagram and X accounts for allegedly spreading false information regarding the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination on social media, police said on Thursday.
According to police, a case was registered at Ballia Kotwali on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar against a person identified as Shakib and two unidentified social media accounts under Section 353(1)(B) (making false statements with the intention of committing mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The complaint alleged that a false post was circulated on Instagram and X on June 10 claiming that during the second shift of the police recruitment examination held on June 8 at the Gulab Devi Post Graduate College in Ballia, question papers and answer sheets were provided 10 minutes late and collected five minutes early.
Police said the examination process was completed on time and the post could create tension and hatred in society.
Kotwali in-charge Praveen Kumar Singh said police have registered the case and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.
Conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), the examination for constable's job was held on June 8, 9 and 10 in two shifts at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state.
According to the board, 28,86,798 candidates had registered for the examination, of whom 21,92,236 appeared.
The recruitment board on Wednesday said it had also registered several cases against social media users accused of circulating misleading videos related to the examination. At least another 12 cases linked to the recruitment process had been registered and nine persons arrested till Wednesday night, the officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.