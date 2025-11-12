FIR filed against school, teachers, three minors for assaulting student in Mysuru

MYSURU: In connection with the incident where three students from a reputed school in Mysuru’s Jayalakshmipuram allegedly assaulted their classmate by kicking him on his private parts, resulting in damage to one of his testicles, the police have registered an FIR against the school management, teachers and the three minor students.

TNIE had earlier reported the incident and the victim’s ordeal in a story titled ‘Mysuru schoolboy loses testicle after assault by three classmates’ on Sunday.