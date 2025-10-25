FIR filed against madrassa for asking girl student to submit “virginity test”

Police filed an FIR against a school-cum-madrassa in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, after a man complained that his 13-year-old daughter was required to submit a "virginity test" report for admission to the institute.

According to authorities, the class 8 student had been absent from the institute for an extended length of time without informing the school administration.

When her father, who is from Chandigarh but now lives in Moradabad, sought the boarding school for her re-enrollment, authorities allegedly refused admittance and wanted a "virginity test" report, PTI reports.

The father accused the Jamia Ehsanul Banat Girls Madrasa administration of slandering his daughter's character, making "shameful and baseless allegations," and obstructing her education.

“Even after paying Rs 500 as an illegal fee, the transfer certificate was neither issued nor the fee refunded. My daughter keeps crying and says if she doesn’t get justice, she will end her life,” he said.

Circle Officer (Highway) Rajesh Kumar said, "Police are investigating the matter after lodging an FIR against the school. Appropriate sections of law will be added based on the findings of the investigation."

The institute, which serves as both a madrassa and an intermediate college, is affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and the Basic Shiksha Department.