Finland’s President hails EU-India FTA as historic step forward

Helsinki: Finnish President Alexander Stubb welcomed the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a historic milestone and a major step toward strengthening economic and political ties between Europe and India.



"The EU-India Free Trade Agreement is historic. It is the largest trade deal ever concluded by either side. This will further intensify our economic and political ties with India," Stubb wrote in a post on X.

Highlighting the wider global context, he added, "In these times, it is important for both the EU and Finland to strengthen partnerships all over the globe."

The remarks came following the announcement by India and the European Union on Tuesday that negotiations for the long-pending FTA had concluded. Under the deal, the EU will remove tariffs on 99.5 per cent of Indian exports, with most duties dropping to zero immediately once the pact comes into force. India has agreed to provide tariff concessions covering 97.5 per cent of the traded value between the two economies.