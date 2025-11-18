Fine imposed on Maulana Azad Medical College as Delhi MCD tightens grip under GRAP-3

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, and the bylaws framed under them in 2018.

An inspection on November 13 revealed that the college was “continuously violating the provisions” of the 2016 Rules, according to the notice issued.

Four illegal polluting units sealed in Bindapur during joint drive

In a coordinated operation involving the MCD West Zone, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), BSES and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, authorities sealed four industrial units in Bindapur (Ward 116) for violating environmental norms.

The sealed establishments included two coal-fired bhatti units, a chemical factory and a noodle manufacturing unit. These units were identified as major contributors to air and water pollution in the area, prompting immediate enforcement action.

Major cleanliness drive at Azadpur Railway Station after social-media complaint

Following a complaint on social media about severe insanitary conditions near the railway tracks at Azadpur Railway Station, the MCD Keshavpuram Zone launched an extensive cleanliness operation. The 1.5-acre triangular patch of Railway land, surrounded by jhuggi clusters, had become heavily littered with municipal waste, leading to significant environmental degradation. Teams cleared the area to restore sanitary conditions.

Broader GRAP-3 enforcement across Delhi

As part of intensified measures under GRAP-3 to tackle rising pollution levels, the MCD has ramped up enforcement, sanitation and anti-pollution drives across various city zones. Actions include sealing illegal polluting units, tackling insanitary hotspots, issuing challans for open biomass burning, and removing encroachments that exacerbate congestion and pollution.