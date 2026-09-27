Financial transparency in private universities key for students' interests: ABVP

New Delhi: ABVP on Saturday said greater transparency in the financial functioning and fee structures of private universities is essential for protecting the interests of students and parents.
Welcoming a recent Supreme Court verdict seeking financial and other details from private universities, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said the direction is a significant step towards accountability in higher education.
Hearing a case relating to a Noida-based private university, the apex court has asked the central and state governments to collect detailed information from private universities and colleges about their finances, admissions, fees, funds, hiring and grievance-redressal systems.
"The Court's directions towards disclosure of audited accounts, fee structures, and benefits received from the government are an important step towards strengthening transparency, accountability, and the interests of students in higher education," the ABVP said.
"Transparency and accountability in higher education institutions are directly linked to the interests of students and parents. Clear disclosure of fee structures, financial management, and various facilities and benefits received from the government will strengthen trust among students, parents, and society at large," it said.
The primary objective of universities should be to provide quality education and create better opportunities for students, it added.
The RSS-backed ABVP said transparency in financial affairs and institutional accountability play an important role in strengthening the quality and credibility of higher education.
ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said, "It is important for students and parents to know the nature of the fees being charged and how the financial affairs of an institution are being managed."
"Higher education is not merely a service or a business; it is a sector directly connected with the future of students and the development of society," he added.
Solanki said transparency and accountability in the functioning of universities are essential, and the Supreme Court's direction will help safeguard student interests and strengthen trust in the higher education system.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.