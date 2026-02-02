Financial support under Samagra Shiksha helps more special kids in Tiruchy join schools

TIRUCHY: Improved access to transportation under the Samagra Shiksha framework has played a crucial role in increasing the enrolment of Children with Special Needs (CwSN) across Tiruchy district, with education officials reporting a nearly 20% rise in student entry from Classes I to XII since 2022.

Officials attribute the improvement largely to transport and escort assistance that addresses one of the most persistent barriers to inclusive education.

Officials said awareness about assured transport support has encouraged more families to enrol their children.