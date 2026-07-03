Finance Minister calls on French companies to invest in Viksit Bharat 2047



The post added that the Finance Minister noted India and France are "trusted partners in shaping the global AI ecosystem," creating new opportunities for collaboration in trusted AI, digital infrastructure and next-generation technologies.



The Finance Minister highlighted the strong momentum in bilateral economic engagement, noting that India-France trade has doubled over the past decade while appreciating the presence of around 1,000 French companies operating in India.



She said India is "a leading digital economy, powered by Digital Public Infrastructure including Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, ONDC and India Stack," accounting for "nearly half of the world's real-time digital payments."

Sitharaman invited investors to explore deeper collaboration across healthcare, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology by leveraging the two countries' complementary strengths in life sciences, vaccines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), clinical research, precision medicine and digital health to build resilient healthcare value chains.

