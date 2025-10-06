Final call for GATE 2026 aspirants: Apply TODAY to avoid late fee

Candidates aiming for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 have their final opportunity to apply without a late fee. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the registration window today, October 6, at 11:59 pm.

GATE scores are crucial for MTech admissions at premium technical institutes like IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and others.

Those who miss today’s deadline can still submit their applications until October 9 by paying the applicable late fee.

How to apply?

To apply for the GATE 2026, follow these steps:

Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in Click on the application form link. Register with name, email, and mobile to get an enrollment ID. Fill in the application, upload required documents, and pay fees. Submit the form and keep a printout for reference.

Eligibility criteria and more

Candidates eligible for GATE 2026 include Indian students as well as qualifying international applicants. There is no age limit for appearing in the exam. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline, though commerce students should verify their eligibility for certain specific papers before applying.

The application fee for the GATE 2026 is Rs 2,000 for general category candidates and Rs 1,000 for female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates if applying for a single paper.

Candidates opting for two papers must pay double the single-paper fee. Those applying after the regular deadline, from October 7 to 9, will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 2,500 for general category candidates and Rs 1,500 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Documents required

Photograph and signature

Valid ID proof

PwD/Dyslexic certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (if applicable)

Important dates

Correction window: First week of November

Exam dates: Feb 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026

Exam timings: 9:30 am-12:30 pm (forenoon), 2:30 pm-5:30 pm (afternoon)

Admit card release: Jan 2, 2026

Other points to note

Candidates should note that only one application form is allowed per candidate, and multiple submissions will lead to rejection. Those opting for a two-paper combination need to submit just a single application form.

The GATE 2026 scorecard will be valid for three years and can be downloaded free of cost from March 27 to May 31, 2026; after this period, it will be available for a download fee of Rs 500.