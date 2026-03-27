Faridabad schools ban filmings reels, video

Gurugram, Mar 27 (PTI): Students, teachers, and staff at any government school in Faridabad district will not be allowed to make reels or videos during school hours, an official said on Friday.
The district's elementary education officer issued an order taking cognisance of some videos circulating online, and keeping in mind, the "dignity and safety" of schools.
"This order has been issued to maintain a disciplined environment in schools. It is essential for both students and teachers to understand the dignity of a school. This is a vital step to maintain the standard of education in schools," said Basant Kumar, District Elementary Education Officer, Faridabad.
The order states that the creation of reels and videos during class hours is adversely affecting academics, the official said.
Videos and reels can be filmed on any cultural or awareness-related issue on school premises, only after permission is taken from relevant authority.
Videos can only be made under the supervision of a teacher. Disobeying these orders will result in action against the school head, he added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.