FIH World Cup qualifiers: India stay top of Pool B after Scotland stalemate

India earned an early penalty corner as the fourth quarter began, but Buchanan stood tall to keep them at bay. The hosts ramped up their intensity, launching a dangerous attack two minutes later that narrowly missed the target. The next five minutes featured end-to-end action, with India’s attacking runs looking particularly sharp. With five minutes remaining, Baljeet made a superb penetrating run, but there was no one in the circle to provide the finishing touch. Two minutes later, India won their ninth penalty corner of the match. A rebound off a defender's shin fell kindly, but Buchanan was there once again to make a crucial save. Despite a flurry of late attacking chances, neither side could find a winner, and the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.