Fighting the most common villain causing nutritional deficiencies in India's children

By Dr Naveen Thacker

In my many decades of practice as a pediatrician, I often come across cases of children suffering from illnesses that cannot be cured by medicines alone. I have seen infants at my clinic who tire easily while feeding, toddlers who fail to grow despite the attentive care of parents, and school-aged children who struggle to concentrate in class, not because they lack intelligence, but simply because their bodies are lacking in iron.

Sadly these issues are quite commonplace and primarily caused by micronutrient deficiencies, or invisible hunger. This issue has silently, and for many years now, been undermining child health and survival in our country. The most common villain among these nutritional deficiencies is anaemia, which is also one of India's most persistent public health challenges.

The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data reminds us why this fight is urgent. Nearly two out of three children under five years of age (67.1%) are anaemic, while 57% of women of reproductive age live with the condition. Among pregnant women, the situation is even more alarming, over half are anaemic, placing both mothers and unborn children at risk.