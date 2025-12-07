Fifty years of care: St John’s doctors and teachers celebrated in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: St John’s Medical College Hospital marked its 50th anniversary on Friday with a Golden Jubilee event held at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences Auditorium.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke about the institution’s early development, noting that land for the hospital was acquired when the surrounding areas were still farmlands. He referred to the role of Christian missionary groups in setting up educational and health institutions. He remarked on St John’s policy of not retaining management quota seats and handing them over to the government, saying this practice distinguishes it from other private colleges.

A Golden Jubilee souvenir was released. Doctors who completed more than 50 years of service at the institution were recognised, including Dr George D’Souza, Dean, St John’s Medical College; Dr A Mohan, Department of Neurology; Dr Chandramouli KS, Department of General Medicine; Dr Vijay Joseph, Department of Plastic Surgery and Dr Ravindran GD, Department of Family Medicine.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao; Rev. Fr Jesudoss Rajamanickam, Director, St John’s Medical College Hospital; Most Rev. Andrews Mar Thazhath, President, CBCI and Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur; Most Rev. Victor Henry Thakur, Chairman, CBCI Society for Medical Education and Archbishop of Raipur; Most Rev. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, and others were present.