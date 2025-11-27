Fifth India internet governance forum kicks off in New Delhi today

The fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will be held from November 27–28, 2025, in New Delhi, uniting government, industry, civil society, academia and the technical community to shape India’s digital ecosystem. Day one will take place at the India Habitat Centre, while sessions on the second day will shift to the India International Centre, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) announced.

Core themes of IIGF-2025

This year’s forum revolves around the central theme “Advancing Internet Governance for an Inclusive and Sustainable Viksit Bharat,” with focused discussions on three sub-themes:

- Inclusive Digital Future

- Digital Infrastructure for Resilient and Sustainable Growth

- AI for People, Planet and Progress – with special emphasis on safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada will inaugurate the event in the presence of MeitY Joint Secretary Sushil Pal and NIXI CEO Devesh Tyagi. Distinguished speakers from the UN IGF, Meta, Google Cloud, CCAOI and top academic institutions are scheduled to participate.

The two-day programme will feature four high-level panel discussions and twelve workshops designed to facilitate sectoral and policy-level exchanges, MeitY said on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

About the forum

Launched in 2021, IIGF serves as India’s national initiative under the United Nations Internet Governance Forum. Following a multi-stakeholder model, it is guided by a 14-member steering committee of experts from government, industry, civil society, technical organisations and academia.