Fifth convocation of National Sanskrit University held in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Fifth Convocation of National Sanskrit University was held at the Mahati Auditorium on Friday. A total of 524 students were conferred degrees, while 31 meritorious students received gold medals.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Chancellor N. Gopalaswami. Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.S.R. Krishnamurti presided over the event.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Kamakoti highlighted the relevance of Sanskrit in modern scientific advancements, including artificial intelligence and computational linguistics. He lauded the university for preserving and promoting India's knowledge traditions.

Chancellor Gopalaswami emphasized the need to integrate ancient Indian knowledge systems with modern technology, noting that such a blend would guide future generations.

He also appreciated the contributions of scholars and encouraged advanced research in emerging fields. During the convocation, 82 scholars were awarded Ph.D. degrees.

The university also released several publications, including the research journal "Mahaswini," newsletter "Semushi," and traditional calendars.

The event witnessed the presence of Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, along with senior faculty members, academic officials, and students, marking the occasion as a grand success.