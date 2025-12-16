Fifth batch of SPJIMR’s PGDM Online opens for admissions

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has opened admissions for the fifth batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management Online (PGDM Online) programme.
The two-year course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is structured for working professionals who want to pursue a postgraduate management qualification alongside their jobs. SPJIMR said earlier cohorts included participants from multiple sectors and roles, including professionals based in Central and South-East Asia.
According to the institute, the programme offers specialisations, along with an optional international immersion that focuses on contemporary global business practices and cross-cultural learning. It also includes three on-campus immersions of five days each at the institute’s Mumbai campus. These campus engagements are expected to include faculty interactions, peer networking, workshops, projects, and sessions with C-suite executives (CXOs) and other industry leaders.
The curriculum is split across two years. The first year focuses on foundational learning in functional and general management. The second year covers micro-specialisations and includes a six-month Industry Integrated Learning Project (IILP), along with a module on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Prof Debmallya Chatterjee, Chairperson, PGDM Online at SPJIMR, said, “SPJIMR’s PGDM Online is built for professionals who want to grow without pressing pause on their careers.”
On completion of academic requirements, participants receive the PGDM Online qualification. SPJIMR said the programme also includes alumni status, linking graduates to an alumni network of over 18,000 professionals.
SPJIMR holds accreditations from the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the Association of MBAs (AMBA). The institute also cited its presence in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) rankings and other rankings it is listed in.