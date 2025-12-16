Fifth batch of SPJIMR’s PGDM Online opens for admissions

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has opened admissions for the fifth batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management Online (PGDM Online) programme.

The two-year course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is structured for working professionals who want to pursue a postgraduate management qualification alongside their jobs. SPJIMR said earlier cohorts included participants from multiple sectors and roles, including professionals based in Central and South-East Asia.

According to the institute, the programme offers specialisations, along with an optional international immersion that focuses on contemporary global business practices and cross-cultural learning. It also includes three on-campus immersions of five days each at the institute’s Mumbai campus. These campus engagements are expected to include faculty interactions, peer networking, workshops, projects, and sessions with C-suite executives (CXOs) and other industry leaders.