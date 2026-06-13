FIFA World Cup 2026: Meet Assam’s Gitika Talukdar, the only Indian woman photojournalist

Assamese photojournalist Gitika Talukdar has achieved a rare distinction by becoming the only Indian woman photojournalist accredited to cover the FIFA World Cup 2026. The assignment marks her third consecutive Men’s FIFA World Cup, having previously covered the tournaments in Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

Born in Arunachal Pradesh and raised with a passion for both sports and photography, Talukdar pursued a degree in Global Sports Management at Seoul National University in South Korea on a scholarship awarded by the country's Ministry of Sports and Culture. She later joined a photo news agency and gradually built a career focused on sports photography.