FIDE World Chess Cup 2025 kicks off in Goa; trophy dedicated to Viswanathan Anand

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2025 opened in Goa with a ceremonial unveiling of a stunning new trophy named after India’s first Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand.

Announcing the development, All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang said the honour celebrates Anand’s unparalleled contribution to the sport and his role in inspiring generations of Indian players.

The Viswanathan Anand Trophy, featuring a sculpted dancing peacock—India’s national bird—captures a moment of grace and power, symbolising mastery, elegance and the country’s growing prominence in the global chess arena.