FIDE World Chess Cup 2025 kicks off in Goa; trophy dedicated to Viswanathan Anand

The FIDE World Chess Cup 2025 opened in Goa with a ceremonial unveiling of a stunning new trophy named after India’s first Grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand.
Announcing the development, All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang said the honour celebrates Anand’s unparalleled contribution to the sport and his role in inspiring generations of Indian players.
The Viswanathan Anand Trophy, featuring a sculpted dancing peacock—India’s national bird—captures a moment of grace and power, symbolising mastery, elegance and the country’s growing prominence in the global chess arena.
This year’s World Cup brings together 206 players from 80 countries, competing for a prize pool of $2 million.
India fields one of its strongest contingents yet, led by reigning World Champion D Gukesh, Women’s World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh, and prodigies Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin.
They will battle top international stars including Anish Giri, Wesley So, Levon Aronian and Vincent Keymer, making the 2025 edition one of the most competitive in tournament history.
The eight-round knockout event doubles as a crucial qualifier for the Candidates 2026 and the next World Championship cycle.
With the top 50 seeds receiving a bye into round two, organisers anticipate high-stakes encounters right from the outset.
From Anand’s iconic World Cup triumph in Hyderabad in 2002 to the rise of a new generation of Indian chess talents, the Viswanathan Anand Trophy stands as a powerful symbol of India’s ascent in world chess, inspiring players and fans for years to come.