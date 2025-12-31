Arjun Erigaisi wins bronze medal in FIDE World Blitz Championships

Doha: Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued his fine run in global chess, securing the bronze medal in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Blitz Championships in Doha on Tuesday.



After stunning performances in the league stage, Erigaisi could not managed to replicate the same in the semifinal against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, losing the match. But nonetheless, a bronze medal for India was sealed, as per ESPN.



Arjun made it to the four-player knockouts, with his spot sealed in the second-last round, winning 14.5 points in the first 18 rounds, with 12 wins, five draws and a loss.