FIDE marks Praggnanandhaa's 21st birthday with tribute to his career

Lausanne [Switzerland], August 10 (ANI): The International Chess Federation (FIDE) wished Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on his 21st birthday on Monday, highlighting his remarkable career.

In a post on X, FIDE wished R. Praggnanandhaa on his 21st birthday, praising his achievements, including becoming a Grandmaster at 12, reaching a peak rating of 2785 and world No. 4, competing in two Candidates Tournaments, and winning silver at the 2023 World Cup and gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

"Happy 21st Birthday to @rpraggnachess. Praggnanandhaa earned the Grandmaster title at the age of 12, becoming the second-youngest player in history to do so at the time. He has since reached a career-high rating of 2785 and a peak world ranking of No. 4, competed in the 2024 and 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournaments, became a silver medallist at the 2023 FIDE World Cup, and a gold medallist at the 2024 Chess Olympiad. Wishing Praggnanandhaa a fantastic birthday and another year filled with success and memorable achievements," FIDE said in the X post.