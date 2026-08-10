FIDE marks Praggnanandhaa's 21st birthday with tribute to his career

Lausanne [Switzerland], August 10 (ANI): The International Chess Federation (FIDE) wished Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on his 21st birthday on Monday, highlighting his remarkable career.
In a post on X, FIDE wished R. Praggnanandhaa on his 21st birthday, praising his achievements, including becoming a Grandmaster at 12, reaching a peak rating of 2785 and world No. 4, competing in two Candidates Tournaments, and winning silver at the 2023 World Cup and gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.
"Happy 21st Birthday to @rpraggnachess. Praggnanandhaa earned the Grandmaster title at the age of 12, becoming the second-youngest player in history to do so at the time. He has since reached a career-high rating of 2785 and a peak world ranking of No. 4, competed in the 2024 and 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournaments, became a silver medallist at the 2023 FIDE World Cup, and a gold medallist at the 2024 Chess Olympiad. Wishing Praggnanandhaa a fantastic birthday and another year filled with success and memorable achievements," FIDE said in the X post.
Praggnanandhaa, born on August 10, 2005, secured the Grand Chess Tour St. Louis Rapid and Blitz title on Friday. The 21-year-old drew against Javokhir Sindarov during the penultimate round to seal the tournament with a score of 23/35 points, finishing 1.5 points ahead of everyone else.
Earlier in June, Praggnanandhaa scripted history by claiming the Norway Chess 2026 crown in Oslo after defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the tenth and final round.
The victory completed a remarkable late surge by the Indian star, who registered four consecutive classical wins to secure one of the biggest titles of his career. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday felicitated the Indian Grandmaster and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.
(ANI)
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