Fewer than 1 in 5 candidates clear ICAI CA Foundation September exam

Fewer than one in five candidates cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation September 2026 examination, according to results released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on November 6.

Of the 1,04,240 candidates who appeared for the examination, 19,736 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 18.93%.

The pass rate declined from 20.09% in the May 2026 session, when 18,124 of the 90,217 candidates who appeared cleared the examination. The January 2026 session recorded a pass percentage of 19.23%.

The September session also saw a higher number of candidates appearing than in May. The number rose from 90,217 to 1,04,240, an increase of 14,023 candidates.