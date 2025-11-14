Fewer international student enrolled in USA universities in 2025

The number of international students applying to American institutions has decreased this year, implying that the White House's efforts to reduce foreign enrollment since President Donald Trump entered office may be working, Bloomberg reported.

According to fresh data released on Thursday, November 13, by the Common App, the largest college admission portal in the United States with over 1,100 member universities, international student applications submitted by November 1 declined 9 per cent compared to the same period previous year.

India, the largest source of overseas students in the United States, saw a 14 percent dip. This is the first time since 2020 that applications from India have decreased. Africa's applications fell 18 per cent, while Asia's dropped 9 per cent.

China, the second-largest source of foreign students, also had a 1 per cent dip, reversing the robust surge seen last year. Except for Vietnam and Uzbekistan, all of the top ten nations that normally send the most students saw less applications.

International applications had increased at this point last year, but by March, they had decreased somewhat overall.

That shift occurred during a period of tougher federal control of student visas and pressure on institutions to reduce their reliance on international students, who frequently pay full tuition, according to Bloomberg.