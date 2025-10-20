Festive feasts and frosting dreams

Every festival has its flavour; quite literally. For years, Deepavali has meant boxes of soan papdi, laddoos, barfis, and kaju katlis making their way from one doorstep to another. But lately, another treat seems to be sneaking into the festive mix — customised cakes that carry the sweetness of the tradition with a modern twist.

For Diya Kothari, owner of Date the Cake, the trend feels like a reflection of how people want to express themselves, finds Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.

“I feel people are really into customisations these days because they want things to reflect their own vibe and taste. It’s also about keeping up with trends and showing off a little. When they add their own ideas to something, it feels like their own creation, something that is uniquely theirs,” Diya says, smiling.

She talks about the theme for this year’s Deepavali: “I think this year’s theme feels more about togetherness, where people come together to celebrate the bond they share. Deepavali itself already carries that spirit, but this time it is more about get-togethers, connecting over cake designs, and building mutual understanding.”

At a larger scale, bakeries like Bakingo have noticed the same shift. Himanshu Chawla, co-founder of the brand, says that cakes are no longer just desserts; they’ve become part of the celebration’s visual language. “Theme cakes have become popular as celebrations grow more personalised. During Deepavali, cakes are no longer just desserts; they serve as an extension of festive décor and gifting,” he explains.

He points out that fusion desserts, in particular, have taken centre stage. “We see customers leaning strongly towards fusion desserts and as per Indian tradition, no one visits family or friends empty-handed, and sweets are always carried along. Fusion cakes and desserts bridge this tradition beautifully by offering the joy of mithai with the modern appeal of designer cakes,” he shares.

Diya, on the other hand, laughs when asked about what she thinks of Deepavali-themed cakes. “Honestly, I couldn’t relate to this much because cakes aren’t really in demand during Deepavali. It’s more about brownies, chocolates, and such treats. People don’t usually order Deepavali-themed cakes and if they do the theme naturally reflects the festive Deepavali vibe,” she admits.

Meanwhile, Himanshu says presentation has become almost as crucial as flavour. “Presentation is almost as important as taste. During Deepavali, cakes double as centrepieces and gifts. Customers expect designs that carry festive warmth and elegance, making the cake a conversation starter at gatherings,” he notes.

And while flavours like chocolate and red velvet remain timeless, the festival has given rise to unique crossovers. “The real highlight during Deepavali is fusion-flavoured cakes: rasmalai, gulab jamun, or motichoor-inspired cakes crafted with a festive twist while keeping the essence of tradition alive and adding a modern touch to it,” Himanshu expresses.

For home baker Smera Kavalireddy as well many of her clients are also becoming health-conscious. “Many people are becoming more health-conscious, especially during festivals when everyone’s already eating a lot of sweets. and a lot of eggless cakes and much more fusion flavours,” she expresses.

Smera talks about the type of theme cakes that people are ordering this year, “There are popular designs people have asked me before like plain cakes with simple piping or sometimes an extravagant cake with simple frosting and unique flavours like jalebi, rose and pistachio are unique flavours for Deepavali and the designs mostly are very simple but unique.”

As Deepavali approaches, many look forward to the festivities, lights, and sweets. For Mahimaa Dugar, a student with a sweet tooth, the celebrations are incomplete without a special cake. “I’ve always loved cakes, and Deepavali happens to be one of my favourite festivals. Last year, I ordered a festive-themed cake, and it felt so special that I’ve decided to make this a tradition, with custom designs and fusion flavours I get to choose. These themed cakes bring a festive vibe, spreading joy to me and everyone I’m celebrating with,” she says.

For Himanshu, this evolving taste is only the beginning. “As celebrations evolve and personalisation becomes the norm, theme cakes will remain central to all occasions,” he says.

In the end, whether it’s a motichoor-inspired truffle or a simple batch of homemade brownie cake, the essence of it all remains the same: a sweet gesture of togetherness. After all, what’s Deepavali without a little indulgence, a little love, and sharing?