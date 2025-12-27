Fencing Association of AP under cloud as irregularities alleged in issuance of sports certificates

VIJAYAWADA: Allegations of large-scale irregularities in the issuance of sports certificates by the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh (FAAP) have surfaced, triggering serious concerns over the misuse of the sports quota in medical admissions.
Players and parents have blamed the lethargy of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and the State Sports department officials for failing to identify the irregularities and act tough against the association despite repeated representations.
According to aggrieved sportspersons, FAAP failed to renew its affiliation with SAAP after 2023, rendering the association ineligible to issue valid sports certificates. However, the association allegedly continued to distribute certificates to select players, which were later used to secure medical seats under the sports quota.
The shocking incident came into light when one parent approached SAAP questioning the validity of FAAP certificates after his daughter could not obtain a medical seat under sports quota.
One of the controversial cases involves a female player, who reportedly secured a medical seat at ASRAM Medical College in Eluru.
She claimed to have participated in a national-level fencing competition held at Kerala in 2024, while the another certificate she submitted showed participation at the state level in 2025.
“Shockingly, the attendance register of the college claims the same student was present in the college on the day when the competitions were held. How a player could compete at the national level first and then at the state level later, terming it a clear violation of sports hierarchy and eligibility norms,” parents questioned.
The alleged irregularities have reportedly cost at least two eligible players their medical seats under the sports quota, as ineligible candidates gained admission using questionable certificates.
Parents and sportspersons said they were forced to run from pillar to post seeking justice, but their complaints to SAAP yielded no concrete action. “Such discrepancies should have been immediately flagged by the authorities. Instead, the officials turned a blind eye, allowing the misuse of the sports quota,” parents alleged.
Parents and sportspersons demanded immediate action against FAAP and its office bearers for issuing certificates despite the lapse of affiliation. They also accused SAAP of negligence for not verifying the association’s status before recognising the certificates during the admission process.
With no response from the authorities, the aggrieved parties lodged a complaint with the Vijayawada police, seeking criminal action against the FAAP office bearers. They also demanded the cancellation of medical admissions secured by ineligible candidates and a thorough inquiry into the entire episode.
The issue has raised serious questions about the monitoring mechanism of sports associations and the accountability of officials responsible for safeguarding the integrity of the sports quota system.
“SAAP and the State government need to intervene immediately to prevent genuine sportspersons from being deprived of their rightful opportunities. Strict action shall be taken against office bearers of FAAP and protect the players from falling into wrong hands,” a parent urged.