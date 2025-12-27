Fencing Association of AP under cloud as irregularities alleged in issuance of sports certificates

VIJAYAWADA: Allegations of large-scale irregularities in the issuance of sports certificates by the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh (FAAP) have surfaced, triggering serious concerns over the misuse of the sports quota in medical admissions.

Players and parents have blamed the lethargy of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and the State Sports department officials for failing to identify the irregularities and act tough against the association despite repeated representations.