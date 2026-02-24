Female student injured in alleged attack inside IIT Palakkad; protests erupt over security lapses

PALAKKAD: A woman student was injured after being allegedly attacked by an unidentified miscreant inside the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad on Monday evening.

The incident reportedly took place around 7.45 pm when the student, who is said to be from Salem in Tamil Nadu, was walking from her hostel to Kedaram, the students’ mess facility on the campus.

According to students and faculty members, she was alone at the time of the attack and suffered injuries to her forehead.