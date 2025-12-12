Female PG doctors in Telangana demand clear maternity leave rules, fee waiver, timely stipends

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (T-SRDA) has raised several concerns about the challenges female resident doctors face during their residency.

In a letter to the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the Director of Medical Education (DME), female postgraduate doctors said the absence of clear guidelines on maternity leave during residency has led to confusion and inconsistent practices across government medical colleges in the state.

They stated that after completing the mandatory three-month maternity leave, PG students were being asked to pay `15,000 to rejoin their courses.