New Delhi: Feeding school children is a systematic and strategic social intervention that can provide food along with nutrition security and act as a social safety net through child development, said Naveena Neerada Dasa, Executive Director Strategy and International Affairs at the Akshaya Patra Foundation.
He was speaking in a panel discussion titled "Responsibility by Design: Promising Business Practices" at the Development Dialogues, hosted by Prof Surya Deva, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Development, at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, on November 24, a statement issued on Wednesday by the foundation said.
The discussion was held on the sidelines of the UN Forum on Business and Human Rights.
"Feeding school children is a systematic, strategic social intervention that can provide food and nutrition security and act as a social safety net through child development. We are proud implementers of the flagship PM Poshan mid-day meals initiative for the past 26 years," Dasa said.
He said the Akshaya Patra Foundation is essentially a successful, time-tested Public-Private Partnership where the best minds from for-profit and non-profit sectors and the government come together, driven by the shared conviction that hunger is a solvable problem.
With a commitment to harnessing technology for social good, ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Bangalore launched the Akshaya Patra Foundation in 2000, envisioning a hunger-free education for every child in India.
Today, it stands as the world's largest not-for-profit school lunch program, nourishing more than 2.3 million government school children daily with hot, nutritious meals, the foundation said.
The foundation reached a historic milestone of serving more than five billion meals in March this year.
The Akshaya Patra Foundation is an independent charitable trust. It endeavours to implement the Government of India's PM POSHAN Initiative (formerly the mid-day meal scheme) to solve at scale the overarching societal issues of classroom hunger and malnutrition in the country.
The foundation currently serves over 2.35 million children studying in 26,894 government schools and Anganwadi centres across 76 locations in 16 states and 3 Union Territories of the country, according to the foundation's website.
"We believe that every meal for a child is an investment for a sustainable future," Dasa said.
The discussion focused on how businesses can embed responsibility for people and the planet into their models, governance, incentives, and everyday operations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.