Fee hike row boils over at Hyderabad Public School

HYDERABAD: Tensions escalated at Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Ramanthapur, on Friday as parents staged protests against steep fee hikes imposed by private schools, alleging financial strain and a lack of transparency in fee structures.

According to the parents’ committee, school fees have risen by nearly 141% over the past four years from around Rs 83,630 in 2021 to over Rs 2,01,628 in 2025. Protesters termed the increase “excessive” and “unilateral,” alleging that the school management failed to provide adequate justification.

With prolonged discussions yielding no resolution, parents have announced a ‘fee strike’, refusing to pay first-term fees until the management issues a written assurance halting further hikes. Parents from another branch of the institution also extended support, adding momentum to the protest.

Beyond fee concerns, parents flagged issues related to declining academic standards and inadequate facilities, including food quality and sports infrastructure. They also raised concerns over the lack of financial transparency, alleging that audited accounts have not been shared with stakeholders. Among their key demands are a freeze on the current fee structure for the next five years, the formation of a legally mandated Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and the removal of the school principal.

Appealing for government intervention, parents urged authorities to regulate private school fees and ensure accountability. They warned that if no immediate action is taken, protests may intensify and spread to other institutions across Hyderabad.