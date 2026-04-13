Father–son duo clears PUC examination together in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A 57-year-old Mohan Raj from Kolya, Mangaluru, has successfully cleared the second PUC board examination, scoring 52 per cent, alongside his son, Kshithij Raj.

Mohan Raj, who works in a chit fund business, had completed his first PUC nearly four decades ago. However, due to financial constraints and family responsibilities, he was unable to continue his education then. The regret of not completing his studies stayed with him over the years.

His turning point came when his son began preparing for the PUC examinations. Motivated by his son’s dedication, Mohan decided to give his long-pending academic goal another chance.