Faster performance, intuitive AI & advanced video recording: All about Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s newest processor

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on Wednesday, September 24, claiming it to be the fastest mobile processor ever created. According to the business, the new chip is intended to make smartphones and tablets faster, smarter, and more efficient than ever before.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which powers flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, among others.

According to Qualcomm, the new CPU enables faster multitasking, allowing users to switch between programs smoothly and without lag. It also improves game performance, allowing for longer play sessions with reduced heating and improved battery life, The New Indian Express reports.

One of its main highlights is its sophisticated AI capabilities. The chip learns how you use your phone and makes useful suggestions, such as recommending apps or adjusting brightness, while keeping your personal information on the device to preserve your privacy.

For content creators, the chip offers Advanced Professional Video (APV) recording, allowing them to capture studio-quality, professional-level videos straight from their smartphones.

The Xiaomi 17 series is the first officially confirmed smartphone line to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. These smartphones are scheduled to launch in India shortly after their global release.

The chipset will also power flagship phones from a variety of global OEMs and smartphone brands, including Honour, iQOO, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, POCO, realme, Redmi, RedMagic, ROG, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and ZTE.