"Fast-track courts for paper leak cases no solution": Jairam Ramesh alleges MH-CET, Class 12 result mismatch



"Top-ranking students in MH-CET are not performing as expected in their board exams. Is there some kind of irregularity behind this? Or is the reason that the coaching culture is increasingly overshadowing school-based education? We need to engage in serious introspection on these questions," he further said.

"Passing a law to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases is no solution at all. It is an insult to the sentiments of the millions of youth who have taken to the streets in recent months and to their justified outrage," Ramesh added.