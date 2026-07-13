Fashion merchandising: Where style meets strategy 

The fashion industry offers careers far beyond designing clothes. One such emerging profession is fashion buying and merchandising, a field that combines creativity, market research, data analysis and business strategy to decide what products consumers see on store shelves.
Panchami, Assistant Buying Manager at Landmark Group, Dubai, says the role is about understanding customer preferences and translating them into successful product collections.
"Fashion buying is not just about selecting products. It is about understanding consumer behaviour, analysing trends, working closely with suppliers, and ensuring the right products reach customers at the right time and price," she explains.
Professionals in this field are responsible for analysing sales data, studying market trends, planning product assortments, coordinating with suppliers, developing pricing strategies and monitoring product performance after launch. The role also involves collaborating with design, sourcing and marketing teams to build commercially successful collections.
A bachelor's degree in Fashion Technology, Fashion Design, Fashion Management, Retail Management or Business Administration can open doors to this career. However, Panchami emphasises that internships and practical exposure are equally valuable. She also recommends building proficiency in tools such as Microsoft Excel, Power BI and Adobe Illustrator, along with courses in fashion buying, merchandising, retail management and trend forecasting.
The profession offers diverse career paths, including Fashion Buyer, Merchandise Planner, Product Developer, Category Manager, Sourcing Manager and Brand Manager, with opportunities to progress into senior leadership roles.
According to Panchami, India's expanding fashion, retail and e-commerce sectors are creating strong demand for skilled buying and merchandising professionals. Fresh graduates can expect starting salaries ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per month, depending on the company and role, while experienced professionals in senior positions, particularly with international retailers, can earn significantly higher packages.
"Stay curious about fashion and consumer trends, strengthen your analytical skills, gain internship experience and keep learning. Adaptability is one of the biggest strengths you can have in this industry," Panchami advises.