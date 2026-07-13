Fashion merchandising: Where style meets strategy 

The fashion industry offers careers far beyond designing clothes. One such emerging profession is fashion buying and merchandising, a field that combines creativity, market research, data analysis and business strategy to decide what products consumers see on store shelves.

Panchami, Assistant Buying Manager at Landmark Group, Dubai, says the role is about understanding customer preferences and translating them into successful product collections.

"Fashion buying is not just about selecting products. It is about understanding consumer behaviour, analysing trends, working closely with suppliers, and ensuring the right products reach customers at the right time and price," she explains.