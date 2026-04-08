Agri scientists key to farmer learning, says Minister Atchannaidu at Kisan Mela

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has urged farmers to shift towards demand-based crop cultivation and adopt sustainable farming practices. Speaking at the -"Kisan Mela-" held at the Marteru Agricultural Research Station in West Godavari on Wednesday, he emphasized reducing the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides while promoting organic farming.
The Minister highlighted that paddy varieties developed at the Marteru research centre are widely cultivated across the country, yielding high productivity. He advised farmers to align crop patterns with changing food habits and market demand, with support from agricultural scientists at the grassroots level. He also encouraged the use of modern technology, including subsidized tractors and drones, to improve efficiency.
Assuring support for irrigation, he said the government is committed to canal modernization. Officials reiterated that farmer welfare remains a top priority, with timely procurement and payments ensuring financial security.MP Paka Satyanarayana, MLA Pithani Satyanarayana and West Godavari Collector C Nagarani , Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Dr Sarada Jaylakshmi Devi, and others were present.
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