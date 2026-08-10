Farhan Akhtar marks 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai with new initiative for young filmmakers

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS): The makers of the cult classic 'Dil Chahta Hai' -- Farhan Akhtar and Rithesh Sidhwani -- on Monday announced that their production house was launching an initiative to discover and back the next generation of filmmakers.
The announcement came on a day their iconic film completed a glorious 25 years.
Taking to his X timeline, Farhan, who directed the film, wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 25 years.. Akash, Sameer and Sid don’t look like they’ve aged a day! Heart filled with gratitude to you, the audience, for keeping it alive and still relevant. Big hug."
Farhan, along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani, issued a statement on the occasion. In it, the duo informed that their production house was launching an initiative to discover and back the next generation of filmmakers.
The statement read, "Twenty five years ago, we started Excel Entertainment and began work on a film called 'Dil Chahta Hai'. We had a simple belief - New voices and a different way of telling stories, will find an audience. We were 26 years old. We didn't have all the answers but we had an idea we believed in, the courage to take risks and the tenacity to make it happen."
The duo went on to say, "As we look back at everything this journey has given us, we also find ourselves thinking about what the next 25 years has in store for us. We believe it will include Excel empowering young, aspiring filmmakers with bold ideas and the courage to tell stories differently."
"So, as Excel celebrates its silver anniversary, we're launching EXCEL ORIGINS an initiative to discover and back the next generation of filmmakers. New voices. Original stories.Breakthrough genres. Because the best way for us to celebrate where we came from is to invest in where cinema goes next. 25 years of Excel. Now, back to our Origins," they said.
Meanwhile, ace cameraman Ravi K Chandran, who was the cinematographer of the cult classic, on Monday penned a note of gratitude to the film's director Farhan Akhtar for trusting him and its producer Ritesh Sidhwani for giving him the opportunity on the occasion of the film completing 25 years.
Taking to his X timeline, Ravi K Chandran, who is from the Tamil film industry, wrote, "25 years of Dil Chahta Hai. A defining turning point in my journey as a cinematographer.. a cult classic. Grateful to @FarOutAkhtar for trusting me as DOP on his debut, @ritesh_sid & @excelmovies for the opportunity. Still very close to my heart."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.