False ceiling collapse at Kottayam Medical College sparks safety concerns

Kottayam (Keralam) (PTI): A portion of the false ceiling at the newly built surgical block of Kottayam Government Medical College collapsed on Friday evening, with no injuries reported, authorities said on Saturday.
The incident occurred near the ophthalmology department, in an area where patients and bystanders wait for consultations and various tests, they added.
No patients were present in the area at the time, averting a possible casualty, they added.
The surgical block was built as part of the medical college's development project at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. It was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February this year.
The incident assumes significance as it comes a year after a portion of an old building at the medical college collapsed, killing a woman.
Following that incident, patients and departments housed in the old building were shifted to the newly constructed surgical block, officials said.
The new building now houses several departments, wards and inpatient facilities.
The construction of the surgical block had earlier drawn criticism over allegations of corruption, prompting complaints to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) seeking an investigation.
Hospital authorities said an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the false ceiling collapse.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.