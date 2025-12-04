'Falling Rupee should not be mistaken for inherently weak currency'

The lowest level in recent times was in April 2023, when the REER was recorded at 98.98.



Since April 2023, Rupee has declined nearly 10% and the REER reached the lowest level 97.40 in September 2025, which is 7-years low since November 2018, when it was at 99.60. Further, the latest RBI REER data as on October 2025 indicates Rupee is undervalued for 3rd straight month, which reflects softer currency and lower inflation.

