Fake Telegram work-from-home job costs man Rs 5.98 lakh, Surat cyber crime police nab 23-year-old operative

Surat, Aug 28 (IANS): A man was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.98 lakh after being lured into a part-time “work-from-home” job involving star-rating tasks, with Gujarat’s Surat Cyber Crime Cell arresting a 23-year-old man whose bank account was allegedly used to receive Rs 1 lakh from the victim.
According to officials, the complainant was contacted through Telegram and offered a part-time job promising attractive returns for completing star-rating tasks.
The accused allegedly sent a link to a fake website and got the complainant registered on it.
The complainant was initially paid money for completing tasks, following which the accused allegedly told him that additional charges would have to be paid to unlock further tasks and earn higher returns.
Believing the claims, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 5,98,800 to different bank accounts. The money was allegedly not returned.
The complainant subsequently contacted the cybercrime helpline, 1930, following which the Surat Cyber Crime Cell took up the investigation.
A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008.
During the investigation, police traced and arrested Ravi Baraiya, a diamond worker residing in Gayatri Society in the Kapodra area of Surat. He is originally from Gariyadhar in Bhavnagar district.
Police said Rs 1 lakh of the complainant's money had been transferred to an IDFC FIRST Bank account belonging to Baraiya.
Investigators further alleged that Baraiya had handed over his bank account kit to co-accused Gautam Baraiya on commission for use in cyber fraud.
According to the Cyber Crime Cell, transactions linked to cyber fraud amounting to Rs 7,11,475 had taken place through the bank account.
"A check of the account on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) also revealed five complaints registered in different states," police said.
The action was carried out under the supervision of senior officials. Police Inspector V.D. Mandora formed a team that conducted a technical investigation to trace those involved in the fraud.
Police have advised people not to transfer money when asked to pay charges for online work-from-home opportunities and to leave and block unknown WhatsApp or Telegram contacts who add them to unfamiliar groups.
The Cyber Crime Cell also cautioned against making larger investments after receiving small initial profits from such schemes.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.