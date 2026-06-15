Gujarat cyber police bust fake RE-NEET paper scam linked to ₹1.5 crore fraud network

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Cyber Crime Department has uncovered an alleged cyber fraud network that exploited students preparing for the RE-NEET examination by falsely claiming to provide leaked question papers through Telegram channels.

The investigation, led by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ahmedabad, revealed that the operation allegedly used social media posts, advertisements and Telegram groups to lure students and parents into paying money for access to purported examination material.

According to police, several Telegram channels were created to circulate claims of leaked RE-NEET question papers and confidential examination content. Victims were allegedly persuaded to transfer money through online payment platforms based on these promises.