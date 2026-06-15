Gujarat cyber police bust fake RE-NEET paper scam linked to ₹1.5 crore fraud network

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Cyber Crime Department has uncovered an alleged cyber fraud network that exploited students preparing for the RE-NEET examination by falsely claiming to provide leaked question papers through Telegram channels.
The investigation, led by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ahmedabad, revealed that the operation allegedly used social media posts, advertisements and Telegram groups to lure students and parents into paying money for access to purported examination material.
According to police, several Telegram channels were created to circulate claims of leaked RE-NEET question papers and confidential examination content. Victims were allegedly persuaded to transfer money through online payment platforms based on these promises.
As investigators traced digital footprints, including Telegram accounts, mobile numbers, IP addresses, bank transactions and electronic devices, they reportedly identified a Telegram channel named "Raghav_singh_neet" that was linked to several similar channels.
Police alleged that these channels were operated through a Telegram user identified as "Private Mafia", who used them to spread misleading claims about leaked examination papers. Based on digital evidence, investigators identified two suspects — Sumer Singh of Jaipur and Akash Meena of Kota — as key individuals connected to the operation.
Further investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in parallel investment fraud schemes run through Telegram groups and social media platforms under names such as "Trade With Karol" and "Pankaj Bhardwaj". Victims were reportedly promised unusually high returns on investments and persuaded to transfer money before being defrauded.
Police said the accused collected payments through QR codes, digital wallets and multiple bank accounts. Investigators also alleged that third-party applications were used to artificially increase subscriber counts on Telegram channels, which were later sold for profit.
Notably, investigators said no actual NEET question papers or examination material were recovered during the probe. Officials believe the alleged scam relied entirely on false claims designed to exploit the anxieties of students and their families.
The financial investigation uncovered links to at least 12 complaints from different states connected to six bank accounts allegedly controlled by the accused. Authorities suspect that fraud proceeds were routed through accounts associated with gaming platforms before being transferred through multiple accounts to conceal their origin.
Preliminary findings indicate that transactions worth nearly ₹1.5 crore passed through the network. Police also found that approximately 1,000 mobile numbers and Telegram channels were contacted during the past month as part of the alleged fraud campaign.
Investigators further identified around 44 websites that were allegedly used for gaming, betting, gambling and other cyber fraud-related activities.
Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and efforts are underway to identify additional beneficiaries and determine the full extent of the alleged cyber fraud network.