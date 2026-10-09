Fake PwD certificates allegedly used for university admissions; nine arrested

New Delhi: The Special Staff unit of Delhi Police's North District has busted a major inter-state syndicate orchestrating fraudulent admissions for students at Delhi University by creating fake Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates, police said.



A total of nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the 27 counterfeit certificates that have been recovered, police said.



Earlier in October, in a similar incident, Delhi Police registered an FIR over the alleged submission of forged disability certificates for nursery admissions under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category for the 2026-27 academic session.