Fake Parliament job scam lands proclaimed offender in CBI custody after 17 years on the run

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a case related to impersonation as an employee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and taking Rs 50,000 bribe in 2009 from an aspirant seeking a job in Parliament, an official said on Thursday.
Jitendra Pathak, who was arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab on Wednesday, was declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court in 2016, almost seven years following the registration of an FIR in the case, the CBI said in a statement.
The CBI registered the case on July 13, 2009, against Pathak and others for cheating the private person for getting employed in Parliament for Rs 50,000.
After completion of investigation, he was charge sheeted along with another accused, the CBI said.
During the trial, Pathak did not appear before the court ever after filing of the charge sheet in December 2009.
"Subsequently, persistent and sustained efforts were made to trace the accused during the course of trial, however, he remained untraceable," the central probe agency said.
After completion of all prescribed legal formalities, Pathak was declared a proclaimed offender on September 28, 2016, by the trial court.
The CBI said that based on inputs collected during field verification, it was revealed that the accused Pathak was hiding in Ludhiana.
The CBI conducted a meticulous operation, duly supported by technical analysis and successfully apprehended the proclaimed offender Pathak on Wednesday from Ludhiana.
In a separate case, the CBI on Wednesday arrested the Assistant DGFT in the Office of Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in Haryana's Panipat in connection with a bribery case.
It was alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for clearing the deficiency and processing Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) authorisation file in respect of the client of the complainant.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused public servant while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.