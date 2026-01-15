Fake outsourcing job racket targeting youth busted in Telangana

ADILABAD: Police have arrested the main accused in an alleged scam in which fraudulent NGOs cheated unemployed youth by promising outsourcing jobs and collecting lakhs of rupees across the district.

The accused, Jettaboyina Madhu Kiran (45), a businessman, was taken into custody on Friday. A native of Jeeramazipet in Warangal, he was staying in Medipally, Hyderabad.

Police said Madhu Kiran floated Anantha E Solution in 2013, claiming it would provide outsourcing jobs, and later registered a society, Vidyadhan Organisers, in 2023. Through these entities, job seekers were allegedly misled with false claims of government approvals and offered fake outsourcing posts in government schools and colleges at minimum wages.

The racket involved agents, including Kova Vital, principal of a government junior college, raising concerns over the role of government employees.

Last month, police also arrested Congress leader Durgam Shekhar, chairman of the Durgam Scheduled Castes Labour Contract Cooperative Society, for allegedly collecting money, placing youth in jobs briefly and later removing them.

Victims alleged that money was openly collected in the name of jobs in government schools, colleges and government hospitals, including RIMS, before they were later told that no vacancies existed. Police said further probe is underway.