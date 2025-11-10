Fake NEET marksheet case: Dindigul police form special team to arrest culprits

DINDIGUL: After receiving information that the culprits who created a fake NEET marksheet for a girl from Dindigul were from West Bengal, district police officials have formed a special team to track the culprits.

Police said that Karunya Sridharshini (19), daughter of Chokkanathan, a surveyor from Dindigul employed at Dharapuram, completed her higher secondary education in the 2024-25 academic year and obtained a cut-off score of 228.

However, as this score was insufficient for securing an MBBS seat during counselling, she submitted a fake NEET marksheet with a score of 456 to secure admission at the Dindigul Medical College Hospital on September 20.