Fake government job scam: J&K Crime Branch chargesheets Kupwara man for duping aspirant with forged airport authority letter

An official statement said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Forest Magistrate at Srinagar in a case under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC against Abdul Majeed Mir, the son of Abdul Rahim Mir and a resident of Lishtiyal village in Kalaroos area of Kupwara district for cheating and forgery.