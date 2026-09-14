Fake government job scam: J&K Crime Branch chargesheets Kupwara man for duping aspirant with forged airport authority letter

Srinagar, Sep 14 (IANS): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch said on Monday that it has presented a chargesheet against a notorious fraudster in fake government job scam.
An official statement said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet before the Court of Forest Magistrate at Srinagar in a case under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC against Abdul Majeed Mir, the son of Abdul Rahim Mir and a resident of Lishtiyal village in Kalaroos area of Kupwara district for cheating and forgery.
The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint alleging that the accused dishonestly grabbed lakhs of rupees on the pretext of securing a government job for the complainant's son.
The accused provided an appointment order purportedly issued by the Airports Authority of India, which was subsequently found to be fake and forged.
During investigation, the allegations were substantiated and the chargesheet was accordingly presented before the competent court for judicial determination.
The accused, against whom 15 criminal cases have been registered across the Kashmir Valley, was arrested on July 18, 2026, and is presently lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.
The accused, Abdul Majeed Mir, impersonated highly influential persons and bureaucrats with the intention of deceiving and cheating innocent people.
The general public is advised to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents directly to EOW Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch) Abdul Waheed Shah.
"If you have been a victim of economic fraud, you may also send your complaint to the official email: sspeow-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in."
The EOW investigates high profile economic crimes which require full-time dedicated teams of investigators with technological backup.
Territorial police engaged in law and order maintenance does not have enough time to deal exclusively with high profile crimes.
The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch is the special wing of police created to deal with such cases.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.