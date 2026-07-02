Fake food labels in Delhi: NHRC member flags health risks to kids

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS): Former Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and current member of the National Human Rights Commission, Priyank Kanoongo, on Thursday strongly denounced fraudsters tampering with food and drinks labels that largely affect children in India.
"Selling Bournvita and Maggi with fake labelling is an attack on India's children!!" he stressed on the social media platform 'X'.
"In Okhla, Delhi, based on a complaint, a raid uncovered a gang that was printing fake expiry dates and nutrition value charts themselves and affixing counterfeit labels to sell the goods," he added, sharing that "The operation is ongoing; remaining information to follow."
Kanoongo is also the author of the book "Pinjra – The Cage" that presents a thoroughly researched account of the lives of children in child-care institutes and the role of authorities.
Earlier, according to reports, the Food Safety Department conducted a raid at a premises in the Okhla Industrial Area and uncovered expired food items. A police team was reportedly present at the spot during the inspection, while further investigation and action are underway, as Kanoongo mentioned in his post.
Kanoongo also attached a video with his social media post, which showed him walking into the premises stacked with soft drink cans and edible powder jars.
He is seen examining the containers, some of which had duplicate labels stuck over the original with fake information on expiry dates and nutrition value.
Kanoongo sought to know details from the officials present and wanted to know the name of the owner who was allegedly running the racket right in the heart of the National Capital.
On earlier occasions too, reports have cited fraudsters having illegally imported, repackaged, and sold global branded food products. Many buy expired stocks at throwaway prices, and then supply such products to high-end grocery stores and fancy outlets, including reputed chains as well as e-commerce platforms.
Despite raids and the subsequent legal proceedings undertaken, and arrests made following reports of such cases, similar incidents come to light, like the latest one in Okhla.
Such practices often lead to a harmful impact on children's health, who are usually the principal consumers of such products.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.