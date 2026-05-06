FAIMA flags severe infrastructure and faculty gaps at Faridabad government medical college

NEW DELHI: The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) wrote to the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday after students of a government medical college in Faridabad alleged severe infrastructure and academic gaps since its inception.

Despite approvals and inspections, issues like poor electricity, water shortages, non-functional inpatient department (IPD) services, minimal patient load, and lack of faculty persist, which led to rising concerns over training quality and the institution’s readiness as tertiary care centre.

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, located in Chhainsa, was approved by NMC in 2020, and at that time even the outpatient department (OPD) was not functional.