FAIMA flags delay in CBT shift, calls for NTA reforms

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Wednesday flagged the continued delay in shifting entrance examinations to a computer-based mode, as the Supreme Court sought stronger institutional mechanisms, infrastructure and safeguards within the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.



Advocate Tanvi Dubey, appearing for FAIMA, said the association had highlighted before the Supreme Court that the K Radhakrishnan Committee, constituted after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak, had already recommended a transition to computer-based examinations, but the recommendation was yet to be implemented.

"Some suggestions from our side, from the FAIMA association, were also filed in court today. We highlighted how the recommendations of the Nandan Nilekani Committee and the Radhakrishnan Committee are overlapping significantly. We saw a committee in 2024, and now we are seeing another committee in 2026. Despite the 2024 committee, the paper leak occurred, which is very, very concerning," Dubey told ANI.



She said FAIMA had specifically raised concerns over the risks involved in handling and transporting physical question papers.

"In our suggestions, we wrote that the Radhakrishnan Committee had suggested in 2024 itself that there should be a transition to a computer-based model. Despite that, this transition has not happened yet and is still under consideration. That is a very big question because it clearly states that the risk factor is very high during the storage and transportation of physical papers," she said.