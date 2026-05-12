Medical body backs NEET aspirants, calls for strict probe into paper leak



The government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.



Student protest irrupted, criticising the move to re-conduct the exam. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.



The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres.