FAIMA asks NMC to expedite exit exams for 2,300 PG resident doctors

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to expedite the conduct of exit examinations for more than 2,300 postgraduate resident doctors, which have been pending for over a year.

According to FAIMA, the last exit examinations for PG resident doctors were held in October 2024, leaving a large number of candidates awaiting certification.

The delay is linked to ongoing litigation before the Supreme Court concerning regulatory issues related to CPS (College of Physicians and Surgeons) courses, the association said.

“This prolonged delay is primarily due to ongoing litigation before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India concerning regulatory issues related to CPS courses,” FAIMA said.

In its representation, the association called on the NMC and relevant authorities to submit responses before the Supreme Court to help resolve the issue and prevent further delays.

FAIMA also urged the commission to organise the exit examinations at the earliest and streamline regulatory processes to ensure timely assessments in the future.

The matter remains under consideration before the Supreme Court, with timelines for the examinations dependent on further developments in the case.