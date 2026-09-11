Fadnavis promises SIT Probe, re-evaluation and systemic overhaul after MPSC aspirant uproar

Mumbai, Maharashtra (IANS): In a major breakthrough following widespread student outrage over administrative lapses in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured protesting candidates that the government will address all their grievances, re-evaluate key examination papers, and institute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into paper leak allegations.
The assurances came during a high-level, nearly two-hour meeting between the Chief Minister and a delegation of MPSC candidates.
Addressing the media following the discussion, Fadnavis validated the students' anger, attributing the unrest to long-festering systemic issues within the commission. "The students' outburst is entirely justified. Problems have accumulated over time because necessary corrective steps were not taken when they should have been," CM Fadnavis stated.
"This crisis now presents us with an opportunity to overhaul the entire system. I assure you that action will be taken within the next eight days against anyone found guilty if evidence is provided," he added.
CM said that a re-checking of answer sheets for the State Services Main Examination 2025 will be conducted. He further stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be constituted to probe the paper leak allegations and administrative malpractices.
Interviews originally scheduled to begin on September 21 have been postponed to facilitate the review process.
"Upcoming examinations are being postponed temporarily to guarantee a foolproof, leak-proof system. Given the unprecedented scale of ongoing recruitment, exams will resume only after full systemic readiness, keeping transparency as the paramount standard," he added.
A thorough investigation into the Drug Inspector exam paper leak is currently underway. The administration is focused on fixing structural defects within the system rather than concealing them. The investigation has not concluded and will be pursued to its logical end. Candidates will be provided access to their answer sheets under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, bypassing previous restrictions linked to MAT (Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal) proceedings, he assured.
A high-level committee headed by senior bureaucrat V Radha will receive representations from candidates to suggest structural reforms, he noted. The panel consists of highly trusted senior officials who will travel across the state to consult directly with candidates, parents, educators, and relevant stakeholders. Aspirants are encouraged to submit their concerns and suggestions freely. The reform committee will formulate clear, standardised guidelines for interview panels.
Examinations facing allegations or grievances will undergo re-inspection, and interviews for those specific posts will remain suspended until clarity is achieved to ensure long-term solutions without lingering doubts, said the CM.
The preliminary investigation report prepared by the Crime Branch will be made accessible to the public. An SIT investigation will review all examinations conducted during the tenures of officials Lendwe, Marathe, and Nakhate. The recommendations of the Rajurkar Committee will be evaluated, and appropriate measures will be implemented.
Technical modifications, such as attaching RFID tracking chips to both legs or suitable alternatives, will be introduced during physical tests. A standardised scoring pattern will be established across all districts for police recruitment. All issues concerning state welfare coaching bodies—SARTHI, BARTI, and Mahajyoti—will be addressed and resolved, assured CM Fadnavis.
A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the recruitment examinations held for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with strict action promised against those found guilty, he announced. An independent inquiry will be ordered if any evidence is provided against the MPSC Chairman or Secretary. Severe action will be taken against anyone found guilty, with zero tolerance for corruption. Implementation of these decisions will be initiated within the next 8 days, said CM Fadnavis. A dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell headed by a retired judge will be established within the MPSC to handle student concerns.
Representatives of the student delegation expressed satisfaction with the meeting, confirming that the Chief Minister accepted all their primary demands, including 12 foundational points and 4 additional key demands.
"Our discussion with the Chief Minister was extremely positive," a student representative said. "He gave us a patient hearing despite a tight schedule and accepted 100 percent of our demands. We express our gratitude for his decisive intervention."
CM Fadnavis reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring complete transparency in future MPSC recruitment drives, promising that upcoming examinations would be 100% leak-proof and fair.
Meanwhile, MP Shrikant Shinde addressed a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, advocating deep-seated administrative reforms to restore faith in the MPSC.
He requested the appointment of a senior IAS officer as the Secretary of the MPSC and urged the state government to establish an independent selection panel—comprising retired judges and senior bureaucrats—to select the Commission's Chairman and members, ensuring candidates with impeccable integrity, free from political influence, are appointed.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.