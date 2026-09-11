Fadnavis promises SIT Probe, re-evaluation and systemic overhaul after MPSC aspirant uproar

A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the recruitment examinations held for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), with strict action promised against those found guilty, he announced. An independent inquiry will be ordered if any evidence is provided against the MPSC Chairman or Secretary. Severe action will be taken against anyone found guilty, with zero tolerance for corruption. Implementation of these decisions will be initiated within the next 8 days, said CM Fadnavis. A dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell headed by a retired judge will be established within the MPSC to handle student concerns.